Mary Harbour project still alive more than a decade on

Carlie Walker
Carlie Walker
7th Nov 2019 9:00 AM
THE $600 million Mary Harbour project is far from dead in the water.

It has been more than a decade since the development was first touted, with MSF Sugar chief executive Mike Barry saying he had taken part on a phone hook up regarding the project on Tuesday.

He said negotiations over the upgrade of two intersections in Granville was holding up the project, but the Fraser Coast Regional Council had shown considerable support for the development.

Time was now being taken to figure out a way forward.

When the project goes ahead, the 177ha site at Granville would be transformed into a 300-berth marina surrounded by waterfront board walks, a village centre, more than 1800 dwellings and a four-star 100-room resort style hotel.

granville mary harbour
Fraser Coast Chronicle

