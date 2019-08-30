Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TALKING SPEECH: Gladstone speech pathologist Meg Currant and client John Graham celebrating speech pathology week.
TALKING SPEECH: Gladstone speech pathologist Meg Currant and client John Graham celebrating speech pathology week. CQHHS
Health

'Marvellous': Throat cancer patient learns to speak again

liana walker
by
30th Aug 2019 3:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JOHN Graham had to have his voice box surgically removed because of throat cancer.

That was 11 years ago and since then the Gladstone resident has worked with a speech pathologist to learn how to communicate with confidence and overcome speech challenges.

He is one of more than 1.2million Australians who have a communication disability and have worked with a speech pathology professional.

This is Speech Pathology Week, with the theme "Communicating with confidence”.

Mr Graham has been a model patient for speech pathologist Meg Currant for the past two years.

He initially used an electro-larynx to speak, but now uses a voice prosthesis - a one-way valve inserted between the oesophagus and the trachea in Mr Graham's neck, that allows him to speak.

He breathes through a stoma, a hole in his neck, and to speak he blocks the stoma with his finger to send air through the voice prosthesis up to the mouth - creating a voice.

"It's just marvellous, it's so much easier,” Mr Graham said. "I don't have to worry about charging batteries.”

He learnt to speak again from scratch following his surgery and he said plenty of practice helped him.

"To start with talk to yourself or the cat or the dog,” he said.

Speech pathologist Meg Currant has special training to treat patients who have had laryngectomies.

She said she loved helping her clients learn to communicate with confidence.

"It's wonderful to be able to make a difference,” she said.

"Being able to communicate is so important.”

speech pathology speech pathology week throat cancer
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    ‘My son’s life needs to matter’: Victim’s mum speaks out

    premium_icon ‘My son’s life needs to matter’: Victim’s mum speaks out

    News The mother of one of six fishermen who died in the FV Dianne tragedy nearly two years ago has questioned this bureaucratic delay in saving lives.

    Bilo family's small federal court win

    premium_icon Bilo family's small federal court win

    News Federal court grants extended injunction

    The beaches where sharks roam revealed

    premium_icon The beaches where sharks roam revealed

    News Scores of lethal tiger and bull sharks among haul

    Raise your hand if you need funds

    premium_icon Raise your hand if you need funds

    News Not-for-profit groups and individuals invited to put in a submission