Martin produces brilliant form to get state cap

Kane Martin finished 5th in his board race representing Queensland at the Interstate Championships at Alexandra Headland on the weekend

NIPPERS: The Queensland Cyclones were looking to blow rivals NSW out of the water at the Australian Interstate Championships at Alexandra Headland on the Sunshine Coast on Sunday.

Kane Martin (centre) lines up for his swim race representing Queensland at the Interstate Championships at Alexandra Headland on the weekend

However, the Blues won the championships for the third consecutive year by a mere six points.

Despite the loss, Tannum Sands junior Kane Martin revelled in the experience gained as one of the newest members of the Cyclones.

Martin was selected after a brilliant performance in the ocean events at the Queensland Interbranch Championships where he was a member of the Queensland Country team.

“I was actually the only one from the Queensland Country team selected for the Queensland Cyclones so that in itself is a massive achievement and I am honoured to be part of the team,” he said.

“I trained with the rest of the under-14s and under-15s last week and we were lucky enough to have the Cyclones team captains train with us, Jett Kenny and Tiarrne Raymond.”

Martin then competed in the Interstate Championship followed by the Murphy Builders Classic on Saturday.

On Sunday he competed in the Youth Cup Super Sunday Challenge.

“It was a massive weekend but good fun,” he said.

In his individual events, Martin won the run-swim-run, and was fifth in the swim and board races, seventh in the ironman, second in the Cameron team and board relay, and third in the beach relay.

He was joined by clubmates Rhiannon Copsey, Abby-Rose Churchward, Tanna Hayward-Gill and Taj Andrews for Saturday’s Murphy Builders Classic.

They each performed well to make the semis and finals in almost all their events.

Martin claimed a win in the swim and was second in the ironman.

“I hope that by making the State team I can inspire other nippers from regional clubs to aim high and achieve more if they want to,” he said.

These Nippers will now prepare for the Wide Bay Capricorn Junior Branch Carnival later next month.

The final carnival in the 3 Point Series will be held at Yeppoon on Sunday.