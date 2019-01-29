Martial Arts master give valuable lesson

Ricardo Evangelista, pictured with Riley Kapernick, is a top Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt master who has recently visited Gladstone to lead martial arts seminars.

MARTIAL ARTS: Twenty-one martial arts enthusiasts enjoyed a seminar from a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu champion.

In what is hoped to be one of several elite athletes to visit Gladstone in coming months, Ricardo Evangelista conducted a three-hour seminar at Beast Martial Arts Fitness Academy.

Nicknamed "Jegue” - Brazilian for horse - Evangelista said he enjoyed his visit.

"It was nice to be in Gladstone for the first time and it was a good class with good people,” Evangelista said.

The Brazilian gave advice to enthusiasts from Beast Martial Arts Fitness Academy, Gladstone Martial Arts Academy, Bundaberg's Peter De Been Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Club and Too Gee Martial Arts.

Beast Martial Arts Fitness Academy coach Jason Hoad said Evangelista was a busy man. "Ricardo is a very active competitor and in the next couple of weeks, he's going straight back overseas to compete again on the world circuit,” Hoad said.

"What he's been teaching us is some of the things that have worked for him with his Jiu Jitsu, especially with his pressure passing.”

Hoad said technique was an essential part of martial arts and not always strength.

"That's why everyone here absolutely loved the seminar because it's the little details that he showed us will improve our Jiu Jitsu a lot,” he said.

Hoad thanked Learn From the Best Seminars event co-ordinator Sandy Dillon who helped Evangelista while he was in Gladstone.

"I would like to thank all attendees for the support,” Dillon said.