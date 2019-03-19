Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Girl, 11, was abused on number of occasions.
Girl, 11, was abused on number of occasions. MaxPixel
News

Martial arts instructor accused of sexually touching student

19th Mar 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MARTIAL arts instructor has been accused of sexually abusing one of his young female students on a number of occasions.

Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad commenced an investigation following reports an 11-year-old girl had been sexually abused by a man known to her.

The 36-year-old instructor was arrested at a Coffs Harbour business around 8pm on Monday night.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with five counts of intentionally sexually touch child aged 10-16 years.

Police will allege in court that the man, who is known to her family, sexually touched the girl on five occasions at two different homes in the Coffs Harbour area last Friday.

The man has been refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Inquiries are continuing.

child abuse child abuse and sex crimes squad coffs harbour sexual abuse
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Families shown footage of capsized vessel at inquest

    premium_icon Families shown footage of capsized vessel at inquest

    News SILENCE descended on a Gladstone courtroom as family members of two men who were onboard FV Cassandra watched drone footage of the capsized trawler.

    • 19th Mar 2019 12:36 PM
    Who do you think you are? This event will help you find out

    premium_icon Who do you think you are? This event will help you find out

    News You may be surprised by what you uncover once you start looking.

    Preps set to shine in special feature

    premium_icon Preps set to shine in special feature

    News The Observer's My First Year photo feature continues to take shape.

    How community groups can apply for funding to save energy

    premium_icon How community groups can apply for funding to save energy

    News The Program aims to lower energy consumption and power bills

    • 19th Mar 2019 12:00 PM