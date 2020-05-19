Menu
A martial arts enthusiast didn’t know his nun chucks were illegal. Picture: Marc McCormack
Crime

Martial arts enthusiast had illegal nunchucks

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th May 2020 3:01 PM
A GLADSTONE man has received a $100 fine for illegally possessing nunchucks. Tony Ralph Franicevic pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court today to possessing/acquiring restricted items.

The prosecution said police located the nunchucks during a search warrant on April 24. Franicevic said he had made them himself because “he like martial arts”.

The court heard Franicevic didn’t know they were illegal and only had them for training.

A conviction was recorded.

