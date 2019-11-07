Marsh wants a better event

Men of League All Stars player PJ Marsh against the Runaway Bay Bay old Boys. Pic Jono Searle.

Men of League All Stars player PJ Marsh against the Runaway Bay Bay old Boys. Pic Jono Searle.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gladstone-born and former Queensland State of Origin, Parramatta Eels, New Zealand Warriors and Brisbane Broncos star PJ Marsh wants an event named after him to gather traction.

RELATED STORY: Sledges as legends relive days of old

RELATED STORY: GALLERY: Thrills, spills and fun at Legends of League

The PJ Marsh Cup will enter its 12th year in early March and Masrh said he wants to “get the ball rolling” early so that every junior who participates in the under-10 event will get just rewards.

“The PJ Marsh is a non-for-profit event and in 2020 and moving forward, I would like to have every junior player participating in the PJ Marsh Cup to be given a shirt, hat and water bottle so that they can take away from the carnival something to remember their experience,” he said.

Marsh also said that social media and promotional acknowledgement opportunities will be available for would-be sponsors and supporters of the event.

An exact date is yet to be established but the PJ Cup will also be used as a selection process for U10 representative teams.

“I am very proud to be able to inspire young girls and boys to follow their dreams on and off the field through this annual event,” Marsh said.

He began his junior rugby league journey in Gladstone and said he took pride in what he has done.

“I am very humbled that in Gladstone, I have a carnival named after myself honouring these achievements,” Marsh said.

People interested in supporting the PJ Marsh Cup or how they can assist by donating to this event can contact PJ Marsh on 0409 886 070.