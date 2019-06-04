Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

WATCH LIVE: Marsden vs St Mary’s

by Andrew Dawson
4th Jun 2019 5:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Marsden will be looking for its second win of the season when it confronts St Mary's in the Langer Cup schoolboy rugby league competition to be livestreamed tonight from Marsden.

While St Mary's have lost its opening two matches, the side drew confidence from a narrow last start loss to Cup champions Keebra Park.

The Courier-Mail and Queensland School Sport Rugby League have partnered to start livestreaming of the match which starts at 6pm.

WATCH THE LIVE STREAM IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

More Stories

editors picks langer cup live stream marsden v st marys school boy footy toowoomba

Top Stories

    'Utterly let down': Cruise passengers left landlocked

    premium_icon 'Utterly let down': Cruise passengers left landlocked

    News Family denied entry to P&O cruise after missing the boat in Sydney

    • 4th Jun 2019 6:04 PM
    GLOBAL EXPOSURE: How scUber helped Heron Island

    premium_icon GLOBAL EXPOSURE: How scUber helped Heron Island

    Environment Find out the potential reach of the scUber project.

    Be aware of croup in the Gladstone area

    premium_icon Be aware of croup in the Gladstone area

    Health 'We find it is more prevalent in the colder months'