Marsden SHS reflect on fine league season

Marsden SHS supporters at Langlands Park today for the NRl Schoolboys Cup grand final.

Marsden SHS went within the brink of rugby league excellence before falling at the last hurdle when beaten by Kirwan SHS today at Langlands Park.

Kirwan produced a comprehensive performance across most of the match to claim a 38-22 victory in the state final of the NRL Schoolboys Cup.

Kirwan defended stoutly in the first half when Marsden SHS had most of their possession, then successfully attacked Marsden through the middle when a flood of ball came their way.

Kirwan also maintained their discipline in the heat of battle.

Still it was a fine season for Marsden SHS to progress to the final stride of a competition which started in May with a loss to Palm Beach Currumbin.

"We lost round one to a depleted Palm Beach Currumbin so it was a pretty poor start to the year,'' said Marsden SHS coach Jesse Maclean.

"We improved to a point where we could get here (to the grand final), but we just didn't have the one percentagers to get wins in big games like this.

"It is a big learning point for everyone involved.

"Getting here is hard, but winning it is harder.''

But Maclean said there were still a lot of positives from the season.

"The Year 12s have had a great schoolboy career in a way and they will remember that for a long time.

"But it still does not taste real good at the moment.''

Maclean said the future was bright for Marsden SHS given the talent coming through from the Year 10 age group.

"And five of the boys who played here today can play again,'' he said.

Maclean said it was an enjoyable season despite grand final day.

"The boys enjoyed each other's company and I enjoyed their company.''