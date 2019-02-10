‘How is Bronson the one in trouble?’

Ines and Bronson have clashed on Married At First Sight.

Tensions hit boiling point on Married At First Sight tonight, ending with the show's most controversial couple hurling insults and C-bombs at each other.

The experts were forced to step in and recommend immediate intervention for Ines and Bronson, after they were left on opposite sides of the couch, screaming and swearing at each other.

Viewers knew the segment was going to be wild when Channel 9 started the couple's therapy session with a content warning.

At the first commitment ceremony of the series, Ines worked hard to push Bronson to the limit, mocking his eyebrow ring and hurling expletives at her "husband".

"The first thing she said when she saw me was, 'Take that f*cking eyebrow ring out'," Bronson tells the experts.

"Who the f*ck has an eyebrow ring?" she responds.

"I don't want him f*cking touching me. I don't want him in the same room as me."

Somone give that guy a hug. No one should put up with that #MAFS — Mareamou (@mareamou) February 10, 2019

Bronson admits to the experts he's confused. The couple got on well the night of their honeymoon but the next day, Ines flipped.

"The next morning, the hulk came out. Straight back to being a c**t," he tells the experts.

"I'm not calling her a c**t. I'm saying she acts like a c**t," he quickly adds.

Bronson was quickly reprimanded by Mel Schilling, who scolds him for dropping the C-bomb.

"Bronson, when you use language like that in relation to a woman, how do you expect her to respond to you?" Schilling said.

"A tip from me to you? Don't use language like that if you want any chance of a relationship with a woman."

But the rest of Australia didn't agree with Schilling this time, instead firmly standing with Bronson and praising him for standing up for himself.

In fairness, no one should ever be immune to being called a hard C-Bomb.



Easiest way to not be called one is to not act like one. #MAFSAU #MAFS #analysis — Ned Balme (@NedBalmeLives) February 10, 2019

Bronson just said what everyone was thinking. #mafs — Higgo (@Higgo74) February 10, 2019

I don’t understand how Bronson is the bad guy in this situation? I mean Ines has been rude and abrupt and mean since the start of the wedding. Whatever Bronson thinks of her and calls her is completely justified. #MAFS — Missie (@missiexox) February 10, 2019

Ines is a piece of work. Truth is she never gave him a chance from the get go and tbh, no-one would ever make her happy. I don't think she knows how to be happy #MAFS — 🇦🇺RensKnight18🦆🐨 (@RensKnight18) February 10, 2019

Despite their horrific week, Bronson decides to stay - a decision Twitter went wild over and left many claiming he could be on the show for fame.

"I want to double check to see if things can improve …" he says.

Ines is not happy.

"Double check my f***** **** **** **** ***," she claps back.

"What the f**k? You wanna stay after you called me a c**t?"

I’m emotionally drained just watching you!



PLEASE WALK BRONSON!



Be true to yourself! #MAFS — Tj 📷👨🏽‍💻 (@Tj__Edwards) February 10, 2019

at least Ines has been honest from the start.

Bronson's been hiding his anger behind hollow phrases and now it's burst out in c-bomb form #MAFS — Jay K. Cagatay (@jayktweets) February 10, 2019

power move to stay on #MAFS just to torment someone who hates you. — beverley wang (@beverleywang) February 10, 2019

Eventually the experts cut in.

"What we see tonight is you've not connected at all," John Aiken says. "Things have spiralled and your communication style is frankly appalling. And it's toxic. And that's why we're gonna need to intervene immediately."

The move to include the bitter exchange was lashed on Twitter, with some claiming the producers were irresponsible.

