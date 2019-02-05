Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TV

MAFS villain’s real-life court drama

by Alexandria Utting
5th Feb 2019 5:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARRIED at First Sight star Ines Basic has appeared in a southeast Queensland court after allegedly drink-driving on Christmas Day.

The Brisbane-based legal secretary, dubbed the villain of this year's season of the Channel 9 reality show, appeared in the Cleveland Magistrates Court today charged with drink driving over the middle alcohol limit, but under the high limit, at Redland Bay on December 25 last year.

The 28-year-old was also charged with contravening a police direction and an unrelated offence.

Her lawyer, Ivan Sayad, told The Courier-Mail when contacted: "It would be inappropriate to comment while the matter is before the courts".

A spokeswoman for Married At First Sight's production company declined to comment on the charges.

"This is a private matter of Ines's which we understand is currently before the courts and we will not be commenting further," she said.

Married At First Sight star Ines Basic. Picture: Channel 9
Married At First Sight star Ines Basic. Picture: Channel 9

Basic, who married Bronson Norrish on the show, famously said of her husband-to-be: "When he smiled I first wanted to punch him in the jaw".

Basic will appear in court again on March 5.

mafs married at fist sight reality tv

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Who bulk bills in Gladstone

    premium_icon REVEALED: Who bulk bills in Gladstone

    News The Observer has compiled a list of clinics offering bulk-billing for health care services, including mental health services.

    • 5th Feb 2019 4:54 PM
    Woman's nightclub outburst fuelled by discrimination

    premium_icon Woman's nightclub outburst fuelled by discrimination

    News A MAGISTRATE has apologised to a woman after a court was told...

    • 5th Feb 2019 4:08 PM
    'Rural practices will close': AMA's worry for bulk-billing

    premium_icon 'Rural practices will close': AMA's worry for bulk-billing

    News He says regional services will suffer if doctors can't cover costs.

    • 5th Feb 2019 5:18 PM
    Family shop in a 'klaas' of its own

    premium_icon Family shop in a 'klaas' of its own

    Business Klaas Diesel will hold an open day this Saturday.

    • 5th Feb 2019 4:00 PM