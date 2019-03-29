Menu
She’s back!
TV

Ines makes dramatic return to MAFS

by Hannah Paine
29th Mar 2019 2:30 PM

Married At First Sight's most controversial villain is returning to the reality show, and judging by a new preview, it's going to be nothing short of dramatic.

In a trailer for the MAFS vow renewal and dinner party reunion, Ines Basic strides her way into the gathering on her own, greeting the other contestants with a cool "hi".

Ines, who was "married" to Bronson Norrish, left MAFS early on in the season after a short-lived affair with Sam Ball.

Both of them decided to leave their partners and the experiment at the same commitment ceremony, however Sam got cold feet on Ines' proposal to continue their relationship in the real world.

The one-time secret couple have since engaged in a bitter war of words over their affair, with Sam claiming it was staged by producers.

But Ines has maintained their secret tryst was 100 per cent genuine, making graphic claims about what "went down" between the two during their night together.

It looks like Ines' return to the reality show will be emotional for the legal assistant, with the 28-year-old wiping away tears at one stage of the reunion party.

 

Ines breaks down in tears at one point
Also back at the MAFS reunion party is Elizabeth Sobinoff who was "married" to Sam and oblivious to his affair with Ines until he came clean about it at their last commitment ceremony.

"He's going to wish he was never born," Elizabeth says at one point, in what can safely be assumed is a reference to her one-time TV husband Sam.

The explosive preview also gave us the first look at the rumoured "glassing" that takes place.

To be fair, though, it looks like more of a wine-throwing rematch between Cyrell Paule and Martha Kalifatidis, this time minus the face mask.

 

The dramatic preview shows Cyrell charging after Martha after appearing to throw red wine on her white dress
In the now-famous scene Martha rushes away from the table with a red wine stain on her white dress while Cyrell charges after her.

The fiery reality star, dubbed "Cylone Cyrell", is then restrained by Sam and Mike Gunner.
Married At First Sight continues on Sunday at 7pm on Channel 9.

Cyrell is then restrained by Mike and Sam.
