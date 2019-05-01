Real reason MAFS stage show was axed

The Married At First Sight stage shows have been cancelled and it's not due to poor ticket sales … apparently.

The Still Looking for Love tour announced last week was going to feature MAFS contestants Melissa, Mick, Cyrell and Ning spilling secrets from the show.

Set to tour Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in mid-May, the stars were going to reveal "what else happened when the cameras were on, and just as importantly, when they were off".

"How do they really feel about Jessika and Ines?" the press release said. "Will Jules and Cam really live happily ever after? Most importantly of all - what comes next now the cameras have stopped rolling?"

What juicy secrets would Mick have spilt about Jess during the stage show?

Tickets for the event ranged from $49.90 for a standard ticket all the way up to $99.90 for a meet-and-greet VIP ticket that guaranteed a selfie with each of the cast members.

But now, a week after it was announced, the tour has been cancelled.

MAFS alumni from last year Dean Wells, who for some unknown reason was going to be a part of the stage show, told Nova's Fitzy and Wippa why the tour fell through.

"I think at first we all got approached to do it and I don't know if we all took it that seriously," he told the radio duo this morning.

"We sort of all agreed to do it and … at the moment everyone's schedules aren't matching up and people weren't properly promoting it so it's just become a bit disorganised. So yeah, it's not happening."

Dean from MAFS has revealed why the tour fell through.

Wells maintained it had nothing to do with poor ticket sales and maintained the reason for the cancellation was a logistics one.

"Certain people couldn't make certain shows that had agreed to make certain shows so that put a spanner in the works," he said. "It just kind of all fell apart."

Fitzy and Wippa probed Wells about how much he was set to make from the stage shows booked for the Atheneum Theatre in Melbourne, Eatons in Brisbane and the Enmore Theatre in Sydney.

"People think we're all millionaires and that we make all this money off these shows and appearances," he said. "It's nowhere near as lucrative as what most people think. It's not that much money."

He said he was getting paid less than $2500 for the tour, telling Fitzy and Wippa: "There was a base rate and if we sold more tickets and put more effort into promoting it we got a bit more."

The cast of Married at First Sight season 6. Picture: Channel Nine

The Still Looking For Love stage show was meet with ridicule on social media when it was first announced last week.

On the Facebook page for Sydney's Enmore Theatre, people wrote in response to the event:

• "Please let this be a joke."

• "After so many acts that have talent, ability and passion gracing the stage, how can Enmore Theatre lower itself to feature this abysmal narcissistic rubbish?"

• "Tacky and SAD."

• "If this sells enough tickets to go ahead, I will have lost ALL faith humanity."

People who bought tickets to the event will receive a refund.