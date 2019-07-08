Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Matt Gillett will have a fitness test Tuesday.
Matt Gillett will have a fitness test Tuesday.
Rugby League

Maroons star’s 11th hour injury deadline

by Chris Honnery
8th Jul 2019 5:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Injured Maroons veteran Matt Gillett says he's "feeling great" as he prepares to prove his fitness in Queensland's captain's run on Tuesday.

The backrower sounded confident about playing when the team arrived at Sydney Airport this afternoon but will still need to prove himself fit in Queensland's captain's run.

Gillett was absent from training over the weekend to rest his groin and undergo scans.

Maroons arrive in Sydney. Picture: Adam Head
Maroons arrive in Sydney. Picture: Adam Head

He said he was feeling good but will test it out during Tuesday's training session.

"I'm feeling great," Gillett said.

"Obviously a bit of a niggle there but I'll give myself every chance.

"I've got to train (Tuesday) so I'll see how I pull up."

The Maroons landed in enemy territory this afternoon ahead of Wednesday's decider.

More Stories

Show More
matt gillett queensland maroons state of origin 2019 state of origin iii
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    IN COURT: 56 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 56 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

    News EACH day a number of people appear in Gladstone court, on a range of different charges and matters.

    CLINIC CLOSURE: Clients left scrambling to source parts

    premium_icon CLINIC CLOSURE: Clients left scrambling to source parts

    Business 'Not all hearing aids are the same type'

    YOUR SAY: Residents react to closure of Team RSPCA Gladstone

    premium_icon YOUR SAY: Residents react to closure of Team RSPCA Gladstone

    News The service will shut down at the end of the month