Maroons relief as Kaufusi cleared to tackle Blues

Queensland' tumultuous preparation for State of Origin I has received a huge boost with backrower Felise Kaufusi escaping suspension after he was found not guilty of a tripping charge.

The Melbourne forward was facing a one-match ban for his challenge on Brisbane's Jake Turpin but will now be free to play in next Wednesday's series opener in Townsville.

With the Maroons back-row stocks already thin and Kalyn Ponga, Harry Grant and Cameron Munster all battling to prove their fitness, losing Kaufusi, the Maroons most experienced forward, would have been a hammer blow for new coach Paul Green.

Felise Kaufusi with his son Orlando 2, back home in Bundaberg for a Maroons Fan day.

But instead the 29-year old will take his place in the back row alongside Titans powerhouse David Fifita.

Throughout the hearing Kaufusi maintained he was trying to rise to his feet rather than lashing out with his legs and was unaware Turpin had taken possession following an offload from Tevita Pangai Junior in the dying stages of Melbourne's 40-12 win over the Broncos.

"I'm always thinking 'next job' when I'm defending. I was in transition to get up," Kaufusi said.

"We practice different techniques in Melbourne and I'm in transition to get up.

"I'm bringing my leg up to get back on my feet. There was no contact made."

Kaufusi's counsel, Nick Ghabar, also maintained Kaufusi was unaware Turpin had possession of the ball.

Kaufusi had plenty of his mind today.

The three man panel of Sean Garlick, Tony Puletua and Dallas Johnson agreed, meaning Kaufusi will be free to line up for his 10th Origin match.

His experience could prove vital - along with Jai Arrow, the Melbourne hardman is one of the only Maroons starting forwards with more than three Origin caps.

Speaking in his hometown of Bundaberg for the Maroons fan day on Tuesday, Kaufusi said he faced a nervous wait ahead of the judiciary hearing.

"I've got a bit of a nervous wait on my hands," Kaufusi said.

"It means a lot and there's a lot on the line."

There was further good news at the judiciary, this time for Wests Tigers, as Luciano Leilua was found not guilty of a shoulder charge and is free to play against Penrith on Friday.

Meanwhile, in his maiden game as Origin coach, Paul Green is walking into a political firestorm with ARL Commission boss Peter V'landys' crackdown on high tackles which has sparked outrage in the NRL amid a spate of sin bins and suspensions.

Felise Kaufusi played a key role in Queensland’s series win last year. Picture: Brett Costello

V'landys has vowed to maintain the hard line stance in the Origin arena and Green says Queensland and NSW players cannot afford to transgress.

"We don't coach them to hit them in the head, so we don't have to start coaching them to not hit them in the head," he said.

"We need to be aware of it, but the guys have played under these conditions now for a few weeks so they are probably better accustomed to it all.

"I don't really see it's an issue for us."

Asked if the high-shot crackdown could change the fabric of Origin, Green said: "I'm not sure. That's not for me to answer.

"Like usual we will get some clarification for a few things ... I worry about what I can control and it's not that. I'm sick of worrying about refs."

Paul Green is sick of worrying about the referees.

Sacked by the Cowboys last August, Green said he was relishing a return to top-level coaching and is wary of the potency of a NSW team spearheaded by in-form Panthers halves Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary.

"I dusted the whistle and clipboard off this morning," he said. "I'm looking forward to it. It has been a different approach for me and I am really excited.

"I have had a look at their team. There are no surprises. They probably have extra motivation because of the loss last year when they expected to win.

"That makes it even more challenging for us."

Originally published as Maroons relief as Kaufusi cleared to tackle Blues