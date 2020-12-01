Maroons legends to visit rural Queensland hero

Queensland Maroons legends will be heading west to visit a Biloela family who have experienced some tough times of late due to medical emergencies and COVID-19.

QUEENSLAND Maroons legends will venture west to Biloela next week in order to meet some unsung local heroes.

Biloela’s Kate Ball has been caring for her husband, Steven Ball, who suffered a major head injury in June this year.

Mrs Ball, nominated by her brother Kerryn Benecke, won Intrust Super’s Queensland local hero initiative with a staggering 822 votes.

“Steven is a massive football fan, a true Queenslander,” Mr Benecke said.

“Having the Origin greats in his local town and meeting them will be the cherry on top for his recovery and celebration of coming home.”

During his nomination of Mrs Ball, Mr Benecke revealed Mr Ball’s plight while recovering from his injury.

“Steven has been learning to walk, talk, remember who everyone is and (relearning) the basic day to day living essentials,” Mr Benecke said.

“My hero, my big sister, has been by his side every day and has never given up hope.

“With four young children, bloody COVID and the general struggles of life, she has not once complained or lost sight of their future together.”

Intrust Super said it wanted to highlight and recognise a true local Queensland hero and put together the initiative with the help of the QRL and the Queensland Maroons.

The organisation’s CEO Brendan O’Farrell said he truly wished Steven all the best in his recovery.

“Kate’s story is one of many amazing nominations the campaign fielded,” he said.

“Intrust Super is very proud that we got to showcase some of the truly wonderful Queenslanders and unsung heroes of our community.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone, and with our partners at the QRL and with the help of the Queensland Maroons, we wanted to showcase those local heroes, and bring some smiles to their faces and their community.”