Maroons legends set to visit Gladstone region

A quartet of Queensland Maroons legend are set to visit the Gladstone region next week as the first State of Origin game quickly approaches.

The Miriam Vale Hotel broke the news on Tuesday that they would be hosting Chris Walker, Carl Webb, Nate Miles and hometown hero Gary Larson for four nights.

Hotel manager Mitch Brennan said the group would be bringing a huge arsenal of both NRL and SOO gear to raffle off.

“All for the benefit of some awesome charities as part of Chris Walker’s journey of 2000 kilometres in 66 days from Cairns to the Gold Coast for his mate Carl Webb, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease,” Mr Brennan said.

Beyond Blue, ADF, Global Awakening and Rise up Australia were named as some other charities to benefit from the challenge.

Visit HERE to find out more about Walker’s challenge and his inspiration behind it.

