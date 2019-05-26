Marlin man's 'hell of a story'

A man receives treatment after being speared by a marlin off Wooli before he was flown to Coffs Harbour hospital.

A FLYING marlin stabbed him in the shoulder and almost killed his brother but Nathan Peck thinks it is one hell of a story.

Peck, his brother Quentin and their mate Andrew Sprott were travelling at about 40kmhr on a 6m inflatable boat 20 miles off the coast at Wooli when the marlin struck.

"The marlin jumped straight over the boat and like a bowling ball just took us out," Nathan told News Corp.

"We barely even saw the fish coming; it was about 100kg and probably collided with us going 40kmhr the other way.

"I was driving, the bill went through my shoulder, when it got to my brother it was sideways and he took the brunt of the hundred kilo fish.

"It ripped the tendon out of his hand, knocked him into the back of the boat and he smashed into the gang rack.

"I thought my brother was near dead.

Nathan said he didn't realise he had been speared by the fish's bill.

"Fortunately because we had wet suits on, my brother didn't lose a lot of blood," he said.

"I actually didn't realise it had gone through me but we both couldn't breathe.

"It took me about 3-4 minutes to get my breath back but I thought it had nearly killed Quentin."

Sprott, standing on the left side of the boat, was completely untouched by the flying fish.

He took over and drove the boat back to Wooli.

Quentin, suffering broken ribs, ripped tendon out of his hand and other injuries, was flown to Coffs Harbour and then again to Royal North Shore Hospital.

Surgeons operated on his hand this morning.

"You will never ever hear another story one like it," Nathan said.

"The fact we have both come out of it OK is incredible, it could have been so much worse."