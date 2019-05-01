Marley Brown's fields of dreams will come alive

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gladstone's state schools will fill Marley Brown Oval and its adjacent fields on Friday.

Gladstone, Toolooa and Tannum State High Schools will feature in the boys and girls' under-18, U15 and U13 teams in the Gary Larson Nines competition.

Rockhampton, Rockhampton North, Barbarians, Yeppoon and Biloela are the other state high schools involved in games which will roll over quickly with just two-minute intervals between each match.

Alex Wilson, 17, is one of many who will take to the field for Gladstone State High School in the U18 team.

"I have been going good and have been happy with the way I have been playing," he said.

He scored a try in Valleys' 74-0 win against Wallabys in last weekend's division two match.

Alex's Gladstone SHS side meets Tannum SHS in Friday's first U18 game at Marley Brown Oval.

Games are 20-minutes long and each team plays three games before semi-finals and grand finals at 1.42pm and 3pm respectively.

"I have been with the Valleys for 13 years and hope to go somewhere with my footy," Alex said.

His younger GSHS mate Diesel Costigan is a 13-year-old second rower who hopes to make the Capras junior team.

However he won't be able to impress because he is injured and will be a referee instead.

PROGRAM GARY LARSON NINES

U18: GSHS v TSHA 9am; GSHS v Barbarians 10.28am; Yep v TSHS 11.12am; GSHS v Yep 11.56am. U15: Toolooa v Bilo; GSHS v TSHS 9.22am; TSHS v Yep; GSHS v Toolooa 10.06am; Toolooa v RHS; GSHS v Yep; TSHS v Bilo 10.50am; TSHS v Bilo; GSHS v RHS 11.34am; GSHS v Bilo; TSHS v RHS; Yep v Toolooa 12.18pm. U13: GSHS 1 v TSHS; GSHS 2 v Bilo 9am; GSHS 1 v Bilo 9.44am; GSHS 1 v Yep; GSHS 2 v RHS 10.28am; GSHS 1 v GSHS 2 11.12am; GSHS 2 v Yep; TSHS v Bilo 11.56am; TSHS v Yep; RHS v GSHS 1 12.40pm; TSHS v RHS 1.20pm; TSHS v GSHS 2 2.04pm. Semi Finals: U18: 1 v 4 1.20pm; U18 2 v 3 1.42pm. U15: 1 v 4; 2 v 3 1.42pm; U13: 1 v 4; 2 v 3 2.26pm. Grand Final: U18; U15; U13 at Marley Brown, Briffney 2 and Briffney 1 respectively 3pm. Presentations: 3.20pm