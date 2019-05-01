Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alex Wilson with Diesel Costigan, NRL great Gary Larson and GSHS sports teacher Jon Donald.
Alex Wilson with Diesel Costigan, NRL great Gary Larson and GSHS sports teacher Jon Donald. Nick Kosssatch GLA230419CUP
Rugby League

Marley Brown's fields of dreams will come alive

NICK KOSSATCH
by
1st May 2019 4:31 PM | Updated: 4:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gladstone's state schools will fill Marley Brown Oval and its adjacent fields on Friday.

Gladstone, Toolooa and Tannum State High Schools will feature in the boys and girls' under-18, U15 and U13 teams in the Gary Larson Nines competition.

Rockhampton, Rockhampton North, Barbarians, Yeppoon and Biloela are the other state high schools involved in games which will roll over quickly with just two-minute intervals between each match.

Alex Wilson, 17, is one of many who will take to the field for Gladstone State High School in the U18 team.

"I have been going good and have been happy with the way I have been playing," he said.

He scored a try in Valleys' 74-0 win against Wallabys in last weekend's division two match.

Alex's Gladstone SHS side meets Tannum SHS in Friday's first U18 game at Marley Brown Oval.

Games are 20-minutes long and each team plays three games before semi-finals and grand finals at 1.42pm and 3pm respectively.

"I have been with the Valleys for 13 years and hope to go somewhere with my footy," Alex said.

His younger GSHS mate Diesel Costigan is a 13-year-old second rower who hopes to make the Capras junior team.

However he won't be able to impress because he is injured and will be a referee instead.

PROGRAM GARY LARSON NINES

U18: GSHS v TSHA 9am; GSHS v Barbarians 10.28am; Yep v TSHS 11.12am; GSHS v Yep 11.56am. U15: Toolooa v Bilo; GSHS v TSHS 9.22am; TSHS v Yep; GSHS v Toolooa 10.06am; Toolooa v RHS; GSHS v Yep; TSHS v Bilo 10.50am; TSHS v Bilo; GSHS v RHS 11.34am; GSHS v Bilo; TSHS v RHS; Yep v Toolooa 12.18pm. U13: GSHS 1 v TSHS; GSHS 2 v Bilo 9am; GSHS 1 v Bilo 9.44am; GSHS 1 v Yep; GSHS 2 v RHS 10.28am; GSHS 1 v GSHS 2 11.12am; GSHS 2 v Yep; TSHS v Bilo 11.56am; TSHS v Yep; RHS v GSHS 1 12.40pm; TSHS v RHS 1.20pm; TSHS v GSHS 2 2.04pm. Semi Finals: U18: 1 v 4 1.20pm; U18 2 v 3 1.42pm. U15: 1 v 4; 2 v 3 1.42pm; U13: 1 v 4; 2 v 3 2.26pm. Grand Final: U18; U15; U13 at Marley Brown, Briffney 2 and Briffney 1 respectively 3pm. Presentations: 3.20pm

More Stories

gladstone rugby league gladstone state high school tannum state high school toolooa state high school
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'She did try to leave': Grieving mother raising DV awareness

    premium_icon 'She did try to leave': Grieving mother raising DV awareness

    News Linda Watson will never forget the day police officers arrived at her door to tell her that her daughter had been murdered

    CQ mayor challenges Flynn candidates to play by his rules

    premium_icon CQ mayor challenges Flynn candidates to play by his rules

    Council News How keeping this mayor happy could win the seat of Flynn

    Flynn candidates talk about Canberra, Adani and economy

    premium_icon Flynn candidates talk about Canberra, Adani and economy

    Politics Candidates are asked a series of questions before the Election

    • 1st May 2019 5:00 PM
    'Bit of fun': CWA ladies to raise money for Fiji women

    premium_icon 'Bit of fun': CWA ladies to raise money for Fiji women

    News 'We don't like drinking salt water so I don't blame them'

    • 1st May 2019 5:00 PM