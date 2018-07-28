Marley Brown Oval upgrade is priority

PRISTINE: Marley Brown Oval prior to the NRL match between Gold Coast Titans and Manly Sea Eagles on April 8.

PRISTINE: Marley Brown Oval prior to the NRL match between Gold Coast Titans and Manly Sea Eagles on April 8. Matt Burnett

GLADSTONE Region Mayor Matt Burnett says council is "ready to go" in its quest to upgrade Marley Brown Oval to a 10,000-capacity stadium.

Tuesday's budget earmarked $100,000 for the creation of a master plan to detail expansion options at the site.

"We showed when hosting the NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and Manly Sea Eagles in April this year that the site was capable of hosting first-class events and an expansion of the facility, incorporating additional seating, would enable Gladstone to host additional NRL trial and fixture matches, as well as other first-class sporting and cultural events such as festivals and concerts," Cr Burnett said.

Titans defeated Manly 32-20 on April 8 in front of 5135 fans.

"We will have someone come in and tell us how we can get the stadium up to around 10,000 seats, which is what the Titans have told us they require to bring games here in the future," Cr Burnett said.

"We're ready to go with this. In the next council meeting we'll be calling for expressions of interest for tender."

Cr Burnett said funding to upgrade the stadium would be paid via rate equivalences from Gladstone Port Corporation, who owned the land.

In September 2008 a conglomeration of mining companies put in $2million, with Gladstone Ports Corporation adding $1million, to get the necessary $3million to secure the oval's future.

The land was gifted back to GPC, who leased it back to Gladstone Regional Council, which leased it to Gladstone Rugby League for $1 a year on a 100-year lease.

The venue was renamed Gladstone Coal Exporters' Sports Complex in 2009 but is still known as Marley Brown Oval.