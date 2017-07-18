Council backs Gladstone's huge new projects for $6m funding

UPDATE:

A NEW multi-purpose facility at Marley Brown Oval, upgrades to Harbour City BMX Club and a pumptrack for Boyne Island are a few exciting projects coming to Gladstone.



Gladstone Regional Council has submitted these projects and more to receive funding from the State Government's Works For Queensland program.

Seagals player Krystal Sulter fends off Emu's player Charlene Mann. Women's Rugby League between Emu Park and Tannum Seagals at Marley Brown. Paul Braven GLA150717WLEAGUE

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett. Paul Braven GLA010617NORTHOIL

The projects were all endorsed for funding at yesterday's council meeting.



However, there was some concern from councillors about how the decision was made about choosing projects.



Cr Kahn Goodluck said he wanted all community groups to know about the funding program.



He also had concerns that any blow-out in the project's budget would have to be worn by the council.



To meet the funding criteria, the projects must be completed by June 30, 2019.



Cr Burnett said the council only had until July 28 to choose which what developments to submit to the State Government.

There is $6 million available for the projects.

The Gladstone Regional Council has put forward these projects for the program:

Harbour City BMX Club - Facility Upgrade

Bray Park Skate Park upgrade and Pump Track

West Swimming Club - Facilities Upgrade

Gladstone Kart Club Canteen

Construction of the initial stages of a multi purpose facility at Bunting Park, Calliope

Bunting Park dog agility area

Marley Brown Oval new pavilion

Recycle Glass for Pipe Bedding Laydown slab



Gladstone & District Rugby League are planning to build a multi-purpose facility at the Gladstone Coal Exporters Complex (incorporating Marley Brown oval).

"The scope for the project is to increase the only existing toilet block to double the current size, which will provide construction of additional female and male toilets and upgrade the disabled facility," the description reads.

"The club's aim is to provide appropriate facilities to cater for increased participation and to deliver reduced waiting times for use of these toilets.

"With the current lack of appropriate amenities being a barrier to increased participation particularly for women and girls, improved toilet amenities will establish the opportunity to provide for future participation opportunities. There has been a considerable increase in female participation in sports such as rugby league, rugby union and touch football.

"The facility proposes to incorporate internal and external storage rooms, change rooms, showers, toilets, a community room, cleaners room and utilities/plant room."