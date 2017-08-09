Marking 100 years since Gladstone man's ultimate sacrifice

REMEMBERED: Susan Jones with a photo of her great-uncle William Robert Collins, who died 100 years ago today in the First World War.

ONE hundred years ago today, Gladstone's William Robert Collins died fighting for his country in the First World War.

Susan Jones wanted to tell the story of her great-uncle to make sure he was remembered.

William died at the Third Battle of Ypres when he was 21 years old.

Ms Jones said her great-uncle died within four months of landing in Europe.

"It's just horrible,” she said.

According to the Australian War Memorial, the Third Battle of Ypres was the major British offensive in Flanders in 1917.

"It was planned to break through the strongly fortified and in-depth German defences enclosing the Ypres salient, a protruding bulge in the British front line, with the intention of sweeping through to the German submarine bases on the Belgian coast,” it said.

"The battle comprised a series of limited and costly offensives, often undertaken in the most difficult of waterlogged conditions - a consequence of frequent periods of rain and the destruction of the Flanders' lowlands drainage systems by intense artillery bombardment.

"As the opportunity for breakthrough receded, (Field Marshall Douglas) Haig still saw virtue in maintaining the offensives, hoping in the process to drain German manpower through attrition.”

Ms Jones said she had been researching William's history for the past 25 years.

"I wrote to Canberra and they sent all the paperwork, some photos and some information on his grave site,” she said.

Ms Jones said she had correspondence between her grandparents and the war office.

However she does not know exactly how he died, with her great-uncle listed as killed in action.

"Thousands and thousands were killed, they didn't have a hope,” Ms Jones said.

"But at least they found him. I hope he wasn't suffering, I hope it was just done.”

William is buried in France, alongside 127 other Australian soldiers.

Ms Jones has been to Europe and intended to see her great-uncle's final resting place, however was unable to make it there.