Markets add some spice and flavour to Harbour Festival

GOOD FRIDAY: The 2017 Harbour Festival Good Friday Markets was bustling with people and interesting stalls.

A PLETHORA of fresh food, spices, beautiful flowers, home-made arts and crafts, lollies, clothes and so much more were on offer at the Harbour Festival markets yesterday.

One market stall that was luring curious passers-by included a candle-making bench, using a variety of different scents that people could customise.

A popular candle scent was the smokey bacon flavour.

The idea behind the candle-making process is to layer a collection of scents in powder form.

The colours, from every shade you can imagine, are easily distinguishable and are mixed with a product to set it.

Then once the candle is ready to be burnt, a separate scent can be smelt as the flame burns down.

Another stall gathering crowds included a table full of home-made glass drinking cups and schooners made out of empty alcohol bottles.

The glass-maker said it took him about 40 minutes per impressive glass.

Some of the other eye-catching stalls included a martial arts introductory tent, home made wooden signs and of course the, obligatory-at-any-market, huge array of long licorice pieces and confectionery table.

Hundreds of people strolled their way around the markets, sniffing spices, taste-testing beef jerking and enjoying the sunny weather.

The market-perfect weather will stay the same today, but make sure you wear your wide-brims and sunscreen, to stay sun safe.

The markets kicked off at 8am yesterday and will also be held at the marina today, starting at the same time.