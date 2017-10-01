Marketing guru's sage advice for Gladstone business

DRAWCARD: Damien Morgan (front) and the team from The Observer.

DAMIAN Morgan is one of Australia's leading marketing experts, so his opinion is important.

Mr Morgan, who will be running three marketing workshops in Gladstone next month, urged people to get involved in The Observer's Best in Business Awards.

"Those awards are good because you have to actually sit down and go through the process of analysing what you're doing,” he said.

Mr Morgan said the key to the benefit of the Observer's Best in Business Awards was "feedback,” something he said was vital for businesses.

The marketing expert said he was looking forward to running the workshops, which looked at business owners' marketing messaging.

"I always say it costs the same to run a bad ad as it does to run a good one, and yet we don't put enough time in to making sure our messages are right,” Mr Morgan said.

"We will be putting them through a process where they work through their point of difference.”

Mr Morgan said a lot of advertisements were just "dot point lists and information sheets” instead of ads that grabbed people's attention.

Nominations are now open for Best in Business Awards 2017 and close on October 6.

To submit a nomination, fill out the form on page 28 of today's Observer and deliver to the newspaper at 130 Auckland St or mail to The Best in Business Awards, PO Box 351, Gladstone.

Future of Marketing