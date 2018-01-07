Market stalwart bids fond farewell to Agnes

Ms Carr prided her stall on selling the freshest possible produce.

Ms Carr prided her stall on selling the freshest possible produce. Luka Kauzlaric

KARON Carr has got a passion for Agnes Water; the people and the place.

She's sold fresh produce at the Discovery Coast Rotary Markets in Agnes for the past four years, but tomorrow will be her last market day.

She and her husband, Ralph Reali have decided to retire and relocate to the Gold Coast.

"It's upsetting, I've been doing this for four years and I feel like the community has embraced me as one of their own,” Ms Carr said.

What started out as a small hobby turned into a passion as she got to know the Agnes Water community.

"I never classed it as work, it was a social outing,” she said.

"It's the people, the community spirit I love the most - any dramas and people just get in and help,” she said.

"Customers will come in early and if I haven't been set up they've helped me do it.”

Ms Carr and her husband sourced their fresh fruit and vegetables from the local region as much as possible and topped up with trips to the Brisbane Rocklea markets every week.

Even during floods Ms Carr would do her best to get produce to the markets, taking the long way into Agnes Water.

She hasn't ruled out a return to running a market stall at their new home to be on the Gold Coast.

But before she can entertain that possibility, Ms Carr and her husband have planned a motorhome trip around Australia.

They've no set destination in mind - "it's just basically throw a dart and where it lands us we'll go,” she said.

Ms Carr said she'd like to thank all her customers for their amazing support.

She said it had been a delight to work with the Rotary club.

"They've built it up ten-fold (since they started running it), they've done a fantastic job,” she said.

"All the stallholders are awesome, there's never been a drama or a problem.”

Michael Hills, market organiser, said Karon had been a popular figure at the markets.

"She's been really good, always easy to get along with, good quality product and she's always been very supportive of Rotary,” he said.