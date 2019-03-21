Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
If you want to get paid to give your opinion about beer, there’s a perfect job going for you.
If you want to get paid to give your opinion about beer, there’s a perfect job going for you.
Money

How you can get paid to drink beer

by CHRIS LEES
21st Mar 2019 10:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU want to get paid to give your opinion about beer, there's a perfect job going for you.

A marketing research company is looking for people to help it research people's taste in beer.

The company will pay men aged 25-35, $100 to take part in a two-hour focus group about mid-strength beer.

There will be two sessions, which will run for two hours each, this Tuesday.

The research will examine new packaging for beers.

It is being done by Country Opinions on behalf of a client.

However, the business declined to say who their client was.

The opportunity is being promoted on Facebook and has generated a lot of interest with more than 100 people commentating.

Beer lovers interested in taking part must fill out a survey online first. The survey can be found here.

beer editors picks market money research company

Top Stories

    Man threatens to kill cop, wife and children: police

    premium_icon Man threatens to kill cop, wife and children: police

    News AGNES Water man accused of threatening to kill a police officer and his family has been denied bail

    Replica firearm seized at Gladstone Airport

    premium_icon Replica firearm seized at Gladstone Airport

    News Police were called to the terminal before 8am.

    • 21st Mar 2019 9:48 AM
    Woman charged over alleged abduction of child, 5

    Woman charged over alleged abduction of child, 5

    News Amber alert issued by police after girl went missing

    'Absolute ocean frontage': Island-style living at Tannum

    premium_icon 'Absolute ocean frontage': Island-style living at Tannum

    Property Find out how much 12 The Oaks Rd is selling for.

    • 21st Mar 2019 10:00 AM