Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mark Zuckerberg and big sister Randi Zuckerberg. Picture: Supplied
Mark Zuckerberg and big sister Randi Zuckerberg. Picture: Supplied
Technology

Zuckerberg’s sister slams Facebook

by Staff writer
7th Feb 2019 5:10 AM

RANDI Zuckerberg was brought in by her brother to work at Facebook in 2004 when the fledgling start-up had just 50 employees.

She worked in the live video department of the social network but says by 2011 she felt she had no choice but to leave.

"I hated being the only woman in almost every room that I was in for 10 straight years," she told CNN. "And I always thought, you know, gosh, I want to be part of the solution, not continue to be part of the problem.

"So I think maybe I need to step outside of Silicon Valley and really understand where we're losing women and where we're losing girls in this funnel."

Randi Zuckerberg is the sister of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Picture: Supplied
Randi Zuckerberg is the sister of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Picture: Supplied

Ms Zuckerberg says that little has changed since her days at the social network.

"One of the things that I did realise is that I desperately wanted to see a world where there was more representation from women in the room," she said. "And I can't understand why, after 15 years, it's changed so little."

 

Randi Zuckerberg at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards. Picture: Supplied
Randi Zuckerberg at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards. Picture: Supplied

Ms Zuckerberg offers a strange piece of advice to women working in the tech sector which she says will help them get their foot in the door.

"My best advice for young women in tech is to have a man's name like Randi because I can't even tell you how many meetings I got in those early days of Facebook because people thought that they were meeting a dude," she said. "And I just feel like it is my life mission to use the luck that I had and hold the door open for other women."

The Zuckerbergs are four siblings - Randi, 36; Mark, 34; Donna, an author, 32; and Arielle, a venture capitalist, 29.

More Stories

facebook mark zuckerberg randi zuckerberg technology

Top Stories

    'We'll never see that money': Frustration at failed firms

    premium_icon 'We'll never see that money': Frustration at failed firms

    Business CONSTRUCTION company collapses have become a grim but normal part of doing business for a Central Queensland crane hire firm.

    'Deep regret': QAL delays hearing into 2017 chemical spills

    premium_icon 'Deep regret': QAL delays hearing into 2017 chemical spills

    News Gladstone refinery granted adjournment for court case

    Impact Labor's 'retiree tax' would have on Flynn revealed

    premium_icon Impact Labor's 'retiree tax' would have on Flynn revealed

    News Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd says 5000 residents would be affected.

    • 7th Feb 2019 7:00 AM
    New report finds Gladstone harbour health remains steady

    premium_icon New report finds Gladstone harbour health remains steady

    News Results from environmental, social, cultural and economic indicators