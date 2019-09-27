Mark proves skill wins out over luck

Mark Higgins from Evo Windows and Doors was the winner of The Observer's 2019 NRL Footy Tipping competition.

HE RECKONS it was more skill than luck but whatever it was Evo Windows and Doors owner Mark Higgins is still on cloud nine after winning The Observer’s 2019 Footy Tipping Competition.

Mark won an NRL Grand Final package including return flights to Sydney, two nights accommodation, full daily breakfast, boat cruise, grand final tickets and airport transfer. The full retail value of the trip is $6000.

Mark finished on 120 points, three ahead of myself (I was ineligible to win) and six in front of Richard Mackay from MI Scaffold Access and Rigging.

He beat a field of 13 other people for the top honour.

Keeping within touching distance of top spot for most of the season, a perfect round in Round 18 and seven out of eight in Round 19 ultimately proved the difference.

It helped him open up a three-point lead at the top of the ladder, which he held until the end of the season.

A footy tipping regular, Mark liked the idea of combining tipping and business advertising.

“I’ve always looked through the footy tips and it’s good fun, so that’s why I wanted it for advertisement as well,” Mark said.

Mark said he kept tabs on the tipping leaderboard each week to see where he was placed in the standings.

“I only really worried about it right at the very end and then all of a sudden I was starting to think ‘I might win this’.

“I didn’t really do anything risky — obviously I kept backing the teams I thought would win and I was obviously getting it right.”

Despite taking a six-point lead ahead of the next eligible tipper heading into the final round, Mark wasn’t getting ahead of himself.

“The year before I came close and got hammered at the end, so it wasn’t until the end when I thought I’ve actually got a chance,” he said.

Mark supports the Cowboys and Melbourne Storm and is hoping the men in purple can qualify for yet another decider so he can watch them on October 6.

He’ll take wife Jo on the trip — not that it was ever in any doubt.

“I tried to tell her I wouldn’t mind taking a mate but no, it wasn’t going to happen,” Mark said.

“I do hope the Storm get in because that will make it even better.

“I’m super stoked we’ve won because we’ve never been to Sydney before so it’s exciting … the prize is fantastic.

“We’ve had a stressful year running a business so it’s really cool we’ve won.”