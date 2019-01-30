Mark Delaney is the new soccer TDM for CQ and here's why

SOCCER: Mark Delaney has been appointed as technical development officer for Football Central Queensland.

He will lead the the new junior development and representative program and will be responsible to oversee coaching education as well as player and game development to grow the technical level of soccer participants in Central Queensland.

"I enjoy developing players, both boys and girls and helping football clubs develop their coaches," Delaney said.

"I am very excited to be joining the Football Queensland and Central Queensland teams and being able to contribute to the Central Queensland football landscape."

Delaney will play a key role in managing the technical framework of new Talent Support Programs.

Another core focus will be on implementing and monitoring Football Federation of Australia-mandated community programs throughout the zone, which will include coaching and the further development of community coaches.

Delaney is FFA B-licence accredited and understands the value of player development and coach education.

"Building a network of like-minded passionate people will be the key to success," Delaney said.

"We all need to work together to grow Central Queensland's football community."

Delaney has been involved in football for many years in both England and Australia.

FCQ general manager Jim Douglas is thrilled about Delaney's appointment and welcomes the investment from Football Queensland in the region.

"The investment by Football Queensland through Mark's appointment and the new TSP/SAP and representative programs will help rebuild the foundation of our game throughout Central Queensland," Douglas said.

Delaney commenced his new role this week and will be announcing information about coach education, the new CQ representative program, as well as trials for the Football Queensland Talent Support and Skills Acquisition Programs in coming days.