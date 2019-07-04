MARITIME INCIDENTS: Boaties urged to be safe on the water

GLADSTONE boaties are being urged to take safety at sea seriously, following the release of a report that found there were 69 incidents in the region last year.

Maritime Safety Queensland's 2018 Marine Incident Report showed Gladstone had a higher number of marine incidents than Mackay, Townsville, Sunshine Coast and Cairns.

The 69 marine incidents involved 84 vessels: 79 Queensland regulated ships and five domestic commercial vessels. There were 15 people who suffered injuries, two fatalities and seven were admitted to hospital.

Not surprised by the new figures, Volunteer Marine Rescue president Mike Lutze said part of the reason for the high number of incidents was the Gladstone area included waters from Double Island point to Saint Lawrence.

Mr Lutze, a former Gladstone Harbour Master of 23 years, said there were still ways Gladstone boaties could be safer on the water.

As VMR president of four years, Mr Lutze said despite efforts to raise awareness about the marine safety group in Gladstone, many boaties still didn't utilise the service.

"I've sat in here and we've looked at our statistics and there's been 30 vessels on our log, and we've counted out in the carpark just over 120 cars and trailers in the car park," Mr Lutze said.

"So that means there's 90 boats out there we don't know about and then you take into account boats coming out of the Boyne and Calliope too.

"I don't know why it is. Is it because there's a lot of shift workers who don't go out very often and when they get their time off the weather is suddenly fine and they think let's take the boat out?"

Mr Lutze said most calls for help were the result of human error, such as running out of fuel, flat batteries and poor engine maintenance.

"There's an old saying that MSQ uses that is 'you're the skipper you're responsible'," he said.

"It doesn't matter if it's the Queen Mary or a 3m tinnie, as the skipper you're responsible for the safety of all the people on board.

"I think people have to accept that there is a responsibility in owning a small boat and taking people out in it.

"That responsibility includes being familiar with the operation of your vessel, being familiar with the area you're travelling, and also be aware of what services are available to assist you, which includes Volunteer Marine Rescue."

The MSQ report found a rise statewide in incidents resulting in hospitalisations, from 19 in 2017 to 36 last year.

Boaties should log on to VHF channel 82 to inform VMR of where they plan to go and when they plan to return.