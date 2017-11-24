Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Marine research hub moves a step closer

SMILES ALL ROUND: Ken O'Dowd, Andrew Irving, Dr Emma Jackson and Owen Nevin.
SMILES ALL ROUND: Ken O'Dowd, Andrew Irving, Dr Emma Jackson and Owen Nevin. Julia Bartrim
Julia Bartrim
by

IT WILL help scientists actively protect the Great Barrier Reef rather than passively monitor it.

A Coastal Marine Ecosystems Research Centre at Gladstone's CQUniversity campus is one step closer to reality with the Minister for the Environment and Energy, Josh Frydenberg committing up to $260,000 to a feasibility study.

 

Member for Flynn, Ken O'Dowd, announced the funding windfall at CQUniversity yesterday.

"Here in Central Queensland, and especially Gladstone, we see so many of our brightest and best students relocate to other centres to pursue their studies," Mr O'Dowd said.

"The development of a world class Coastal Marine Ecosystems Research Centre would not only "retain the brains" here in Gladstone but potentially draw researchers from all over the globe to Gladstone to study

"Given Gladstone's proximity to the Great Barrier Reef and our harbour being Eastern Australia's deepest natural, we've always had the potential to be a leading authority in marine research.

"Today's announcement sees the realisation of that potential, take a giant leap forward."

CQUniversity associate vice-chancellor, Owen Nevin, said he was "thrilled" that the Federal Government had committed to backing the feasibility study.

"It will be the first step in achieving our goal in developing the research centre," he said.

Mr Nevin said the university intended to seek $22 million to develop the world-class research facility which would help to "preserve and enhance" Australia's coastal environments.

Dr Emma Jackson, a sea grass ecologist at CQUniversity said the funding announcement was "exciting".

Currently we monitor the marine environment (but) if the centre goes ahead it will be "proactive, getting things protected, enhancing nature," she said.

Dr Jackson said the centre would help attract people to the region and have a "knock on effect" in terms of jobs for the community.

She said it's about getting "the right people, the right equipment and the right facilities".

Mr Nevin said "a lot of the work (at the centre) will build on the university's expertise around sea grass and sea grass restoration, that's really important for some of the charismatic animals that live in our port, like dugongs, turtles and the important fish species that use sea grass meadows as juveniles".

CQUniversity expects the research centre feasibility study to be completed by March 2018.

Topics:  cq university ken o'dowd marine research

Gladstone Observer
LIVES AT RISK: Council could fix 1770 problem themselves

LIVES AT RISK: Council could fix 1770 problem themselves

Deputy mayor says if governments don't stump up the cash, council will have to do it themselves

Long-awaited dredging date looms for Boyne River

The mouth of the Boyne River.

A date has finally been set for the dredging project.

48 hours of things to do this weekend

The Santos GLNG Mayoral Carols By Candlelight. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Check out some activities to help you plan your weekend.

Kids miss out as bar stool thug dad cops jail for Christmas

A drunken thug bashed a security guard with a bar stool, breaking his jaw.

You won't believe the weapon drunk assailant used to bash guard

Local Partners