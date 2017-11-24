Marine research hub moves a step closer

IT WILL help scientists actively protect the Great Barrier Reef rather than passively monitor it.

A Coastal Marine Ecosystems Research Centre at Gladstone's CQUniversity campus is one step closer to reality with the Minister for the Environment and Energy, Josh Frydenberg committing up to $260,000 to a feasibility study.

Member for Flynn, Ken O'Dowd, announced the funding windfall at CQUniversity yesterday.

"Here in Central Queensland, and especially Gladstone, we see so many of our brightest and best students relocate to other centres to pursue their studies," Mr O'Dowd said.

"The development of a world class Coastal Marine Ecosystems Research Centre would not only "retain the brains" here in Gladstone but potentially draw researchers from all over the globe to Gladstone to study

"Given Gladstone's proximity to the Great Barrier Reef and our harbour being Eastern Australia's deepest natural, we've always had the potential to be a leading authority in marine research.

"Today's announcement sees the realisation of that potential, take a giant leap forward."

CQUniversity associate vice-chancellor, Owen Nevin, said he was "thrilled" that the Federal Government had committed to backing the feasibility study.

"It will be the first step in achieving our goal in developing the research centre," he said.

Mr Nevin said the university intended to seek $22 million to develop the world-class research facility which would help to "preserve and enhance" Australia's coastal environments.

Dr Emma Jackson, a sea grass ecologist at CQUniversity said the funding announcement was "exciting".

Currently we monitor the marine environment (but) if the centre goes ahead it will be "proactive, getting things protected, enhancing nature," she said.

Dr Jackson said the centre would help attract people to the region and have a "knock on effect" in terms of jobs for the community.

She said it's about getting "the right people, the right equipment and the right facilities".

Mr Nevin said "a lot of the work (at the centre) will build on the university's expertise around sea grass and sea grass restoration, that's really important for some of the charismatic animals that live in our port, like dugongs, turtles and the important fish species that use sea grass meadows as juveniles".

CQUniversity expects the research centre feasibility study to be completed by March 2018.