VMR rescues young child from Pancake Creek

A YOUNG child was rescued from Pancake Creek yesterday afternoon.

Volunteer Marine Rescue at Round Hill took the distress call about 12 midday and delivered the child and the child's parents to Round Hill where the child was assessed by an ambulance.

Josie Meng, secretary of radio operations for Round Hill VMR, said she didn't have any more information about what had taken place beyond that "the little one is doing OK".

Ms Meng said the VMR had been called out for other incidents over the past couple of days including for "reports of three vessels either drifting or dragging anchor in Round Hill Creek".

"Do keep an eye on your vessels, especially during bad weather," she urged.

She also requested that "small vessels please don't moor in the channel in Round Hill creek".

Jim Purcell of VMR Gladstone said there were a number of things to remember safety wise particularly over this summer holiday period.

Mostly he said it's common sense: wear safety gear and anchor safely from storms and make sure you tune into your local VMR station.

He said sometimes VMR was called out to rescue people who had run out of fuel and couldn't get back to shore.

"There's no excuse for running out of fuel," he said.

"You only use one third of whatever fuel you've got to get you out."

"Once you've used one third of your fuel you (should) stop running out."

If you're out on the water these holidays make sure you tune in to: VMR Gladstone on VHF channel 82 or: VMR Round Hill on VHF 16 and monitor VHF 81, 82 (repeaters for the area) from 0630 hours to 1800 hours daily.