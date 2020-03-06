Menu
CQUniversity Associate Professor Emma Jackson has been appointed director of Gladstone's Coastal Marine Ecosystems Research Centre.
News

Marine expert leads the way for Intl Women’s Day

Blake Antrobus
6th Mar 2020 6:45 PM
A GLADSTONE woman recognised as a leading expert in marine ecology has been appointed to lead a local coastal research centre.

CQUniversity’s Associate Professor Emma Jackson will oversee work at Gladstone’s Coastal Marine Ecosystems Research Centre (CMERC) as they research ways to build a better future for Queensland coastal communities.

She is one of two Gladstone-based women being recognised by the university for their achievements in STEM ahead of International Women’s Day tomorrow.

With 19 years of expertise in areas of marine research, Prof Jackson will help strengthen relationships with industry and government bodies as the head of the centre.

“I see my role as a research leader is to support researchers of all genders to meet their goals,” Prof Jackson said.

“For me, this year’s IWD theme is about recognising that everyone has a role in moving our society beyond just having policies in place to support equality.”

A range of researchers, including ecologists, engineers and social scientists, have been hired to help find solutions to coastal challenges at CMERC.

Bachelor of Science graduate Liz Andrews is one of them, delving into seagrass research as part of her Master of Applied Science studies.

CMERC researcher and Bachelor of Science graduate Liz Andrews.
“I was one of those children that were forever asking my parents how, what, why,” Ms Andrews said.

“By entering the STEM field, I was able to put my inquisitive mind to work, while spending my days out in nature and on the water.”

Gladstone Observer

