Marine debris organisation releases a handy new app

STREAMLINING: Jodi Jones says the new app will make her job, entering data into the Tangaroa Database, that much easier.

STREAMLINING: Jodi Jones says the new app will make her job, entering data into the Tangaroa Database, that much easier. Paul Braven GLA180116TURTLES

LOCAL resident Jodi Jones is excited about the release of Tangaroa Blue's new app.

She is project officer for the environmental organisation, which asks citizen scientists to collect items of marine debris and record details about each item.

Before the app was released, volunteers were collecting debris, taking notes as they went and then submitting the notes to Tangaroa Blue where they could be typed into the database.

Tangaroa has accummulated over 11 million pieces of data contributed by citizen scientists since the organisation was founded in 2004. Tom Huntley GLA060313ENVR

Now, data collection will be so much easier, Ms Jones said.

"The app's awesome, it's going to cut down time and it will engage people to actually just do it from their phone or iPad."

The app will allow volunteers to automatically collect GPS points, add photos and even scan the bar-codes on rubbish so it can be tracked back to its source.

"It's always really interesting to find things that are foreign, that can indicate the debris is travelling a long way or coming from offshore," Ms Jones said.

Tracking the source of marine debris is a big part of what Tangaroa Blue was designed to do. That way, she said, "we can make a change socially or make an engineering change like the installation of new infrastructure".

Search Australian Marine Debris Initiative on the Google Play Store to download for Android devices. The Apple Store version will be available soon.