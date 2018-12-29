Menu
PAINT POWER: Baffle Creek artist Vicki Stringfellow working on a piece ahead of yesterday's exhibit.
Marine artwork aimed at keeping our coastline pristine

Noor Gillani
by
29th Dec 2018 9:00 AM
AN ART exhibit yesterday raised funds and awareness for the various environmental efforts of the Discovery Coast Environment Group.

The event at The Art Shed in Baffle Creek featured prize raffles and 23 Great Barrier Reef-themed canvases for sale, along with gift cards, postcards and bookmarks created by about a dozen local artists across six months.

Curator Raelene McArdle said once everything was sold, the initiative would have raised about $2000 for the Discovery Coast Environment Group.

Apart from raising money, she said a key feature of yesterday's event was highlighting the DCEG's voluntary work.

"The DCEG (gave) a talk on the environmental work they do, answered any questions, and provided info on how to become involved and volunteer,” Ms McArdle said.

"They work tirelessly to keep our pristine coastline litter free, monitor turtle nesting sites and raise community awareness of the critical condition of our great reef.

"The funds will go towards keeping their program active.”

Ms McArdle said the initiative came from Baffle Creek artist Michelle Maclennan and the Baffle Creek Art Group.

"Michelle is as passionate about our environment as she is about her art and decided the best way for her to raise awareness was to combine the two,” she said.

"She arranged the materials required for her students, some of which are members of the Baffle Creek Art Group, to come together to create a collection of original paintings for sale.”

