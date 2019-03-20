Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NICE CATCH: Local artist Christine Holden's marine debris barramundi sculpture will be on show in the airport terminal in the lead-up to Easter.
NICE CATCH: Local artist Christine Holden's marine debris barramundi sculpture will be on show in the airport terminal in the lead-up to Easter. Contributed
News

Marine art turning heads at Gladstone airport

MATT HARRIS
by
20th Mar 2019 10:00 AM

THE Gladstone Airport has become the temporary home for the iconic barramundi marine debris sculpture created by local artist Christine Holden.

Ms Holden's barramundi sculpture will be on show in the airport terminal in the lead-up to Easter, when it will journey on to be a part of the Gladstone Harbour Festival celebrations.

On the back of Clean Up Australia Day, Ms Holden has a whole new treasure trove of marine debris collected from Lilley's Beach at Tannum Sands, which she will put to good use by creating more 'ethical art' in the coming months.

Her barramundi caught the eye of a number of visitors to the region when it was being unloaded at the airport last week and has driven some new followers to her Instagram (@ethical.art) page already.

Gladstone Airport Corporation chief executive officer Colin Fort said Ms Holden's art installation was a vibrant way to celebrate the art culture of the Gladstone region.

 

Gladstone artist Christine Holden at the 2018 HookUp.
Gladstone artist Christine Holden at the 2018 HookUp. Mike Richards GLA040518HOOK

"This is a great talking piece, as it certainly catches your eye," Mr Fort said.

"We are about to install artwork tracking on some of the main walls throughout the airport terminal so that we can showcase some of the amazing artworks generated across the region.

"We've been working hard to better utilise the airport terminal as a way of showcasing what Gladstone region has to offer.

"We want the terminal to be a place where holidays begin.

"The recent upgrade of our website, as well as installation of hero images on walls and windows throughout the terminal is all part of the plan to capture the imagination of visitors to our region.

"We have more in store, so watch this space."

More Stories

barramundi gladstone airport gladstone airport corporation marine debris
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Safer for our kids': Petition calls for changes to bridge

    premium_icon 'Safer for our kids': Petition calls for changes to bridge

    News The bridge experiences heavy traffic and is close to a school. Children often cross the busy road unsafely.

    Gladstone prayer service will honour Christchurch victims

    premium_icon Gladstone prayer service will honour Christchurch victims

    News There were some minor safety concerns after Friday's attack.

    A day of fashion, food and fun at Easter fashion parade

    premium_icon A day of fashion, food and fun at Easter fashion parade

    News The event raises funds to purchase much-needed hospital equipment

    • 20th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
    'We sell self-esteem': Barber puts region on national radar

    premium_icon 'We sell self-esteem': Barber puts region on national radar

    Business He started making his products by hand 20 years ago in a back room.