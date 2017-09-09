27°
Marina heats up for emergency response exercise

Tugs play a vital role in operations on Gladstone Harbour. They guide every big ship in and out of the harbour. Without them, the coal terminal cannot function.
Tugs play a vital role in operations on Gladstone Harbour. They guide every big ship in and out of the harbour. Without them, the coal terminal cannot function.
Sarah Steger
THE Gladstone Marina will be heating up next week, with residents warned not to be alarmed by smoke in the Marina.

On Tuesday, Gladstone Ports Corporation will be using smoke bombs to simulate a fire on board a boat as part of an emergency response exercise.

GPC CEO Peter O'Sullivan said these types of exercises are important in ensuring employees and emergency services are prepared for real emergencies.

"The Gladstone Fire Department and GPC Marina employees will participate in the exercise together,” he said.

"They will be able to assess what is required in such a situation and evaluate the response by the participants.”

The simulation includes a moored boat carrying 20 litres of fuel on fire, with another vessel moored next to the burning boat.

The exercise will highlight if and where procedures need to be updated.

