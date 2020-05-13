Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dredging work in the Gladstone Marina is expected to get underway on May 23.
Dredging work in the Gladstone Marina is expected to get underway on May 23.
News

Marina dredging work set to commence

Nick Gibbs
, nicholas.gibbs@gladstoneobserver.com.au
13th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Gladstone Marina will have round-the-clock dredging work as part of essential maintenance this month.

Dredging is expected to start by Saturday, May 23, and continue for about 50 days.

Gladstone Ports Corporation acting CEO Craig Walker said dredging and pile replacement would ensure the safety of commercial and recreational boats transiting through the marina.

"Dredging will be undertaken 24 hours a day in order for these works to be completed as quickly as possible," Mr Walker said

"We expect there will be minimal noise and disruption to commercial and recreational marine traffic."

Mr Walker said maintenance dredging was undertaken every five years to remove built-up sediment and maintain channels.

"The project will be delivered under stringent environmental guidelines to ensure dredging activities are managed in an environmentally responsible manner," he said

Piling works will be done along the AB row at the marina from May to July.

GPC said noise would be generated from the pile-driving activities sporadically during weekdays.

More Stories

dredging gladstone marina marina
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Homelessness on rise as affordability crunch bites Gladstone

        premium_icon Homelessness on rise as affordability crunch bites Gladstone

        News An increasing number of families and single people are homeless or at risk in the Gladstone region.

        • 13th May 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘We must make some difficult decisions’

        premium_icon ‘We must make some difficult decisions’

        News CQUniversity unsure of how many jobs could be lost at the Gladstone campus.

        • 13th May 2020 5:00 AM
        Gladstone poised to bounce back after losing $25m in tourism

        premium_icon Gladstone poised to bounce back after losing $25m in tourism

        News ‘Don’t discount our region as a destination to holiday in,’ says GAPDL.

        VOTE NOW: Cast your vote for Gladdy’s cutest pooch

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Cast your vote for Gladdy’s cutest pooch

        News THE Observer is on the hunt for Gladstone’s cutest dog.