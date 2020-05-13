Marina dredging work set to commence

Dredging work in the Gladstone Marina is expected to get underway on May 23.

Gladstone Marina will have round-the-clock dredging work as part of essential maintenance this month.

Dredging is expected to start by Saturday, May 23, and continue for about 50 days.

Gladstone Ports Corporation acting CEO Craig Walker said dredging and pile replacement would ensure the safety of commercial and recreational boats transiting through the marina.

"Dredging will be undertaken 24 hours a day in order for these works to be completed as quickly as possible," Mr Walker said

"We expect there will be minimal noise and disruption to commercial and recreational marine traffic."

Mr Walker said maintenance dredging was undertaken every five years to remove built-up sediment and maintain channels.

"The project will be delivered under stringent environmental guidelines to ensure dredging activities are managed in an environmentally responsible manner," he said

Piling works will be done along the AB row at the marina from May to July.

GPC said noise would be generated from the pile-driving activities sporadically during weekdays.