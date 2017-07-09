Marina drawbridge stuck for third time in three days

Video: The Matthew Flinders Bridge on Friday morning (Mike Richards).

***

UPDATE:

4.42pm: THE Matthew Flinders Bridge appears to have closed and is currently working normally.

***

EARLIER:

3.14pm: THE Matthew Flinders Bridge has become stuck in position for at least the third time in three days.

The 'bascule'-type drawbridge, often referred to as the marina bridge by locals, connects the Gladstone marina and CQUniversity campus with the Gladstone CBD.

The bridge was raised around 2.30pm to allow a small boat to travel underneath, but stopped short of its original position while being lowered with less than a metre to go.

Several cars and a bus on the marina side of Auckland Creek had to reverse back off the bridge and take the alternate route to the CBD via Alf O'Rourke Dr and Hanson Rd, while tourists about to cross the bridge on foot were left with plenty of time to pose for photos.

SO CLOSE: The marina bridge stopped less than a metre from its original position this afternoon. Julia Bartrim

It's not the first time the bridge has become stuck over the past few days - it was also stuck at least twice on Friday, at one point pointing directly up into the air.

A Gladstone Regional Council representative said a technician was on their way to the scene immediately after the latest incident.

The representative said fixing the latest mishap could be a simple task, but she was unsure how long it would take for the bridge to be operational again.

The council is expected to issue an official statement regarding the issue on Monday.

Updates to follow on the bridge's current status.