Marina campus mangroves relieved of litter burden

BAG IT: Gladstone's CQUniversity staff filled over 275 bags with rubbish during their clean up.

BAG IT: Gladstone's CQUniversity staff filled over 275 bags with rubbish during their clean up. CQUniversity Gladstone

STAFF from CQUniversity Gladstone collected nearly 70kg of rubbish as part of the recent Clean Up Australia Day.

The staff focused on cleaning up the mangroves which fringe the university's Marina Campus.

CQUni researcher Dr Emma Jackson said mangroves act as a nursery and feeding ground for fish, crabs and prawns but they are also great at trapping things, like rubbish.

"CQUniversity is currently part of a global study, led by the Australian Blue Carbon Lab, to examine how wetland habitats such as mangroves and seagrass trap organic matter and store carbon," Dr Jackson says.

"It is great that mangroves trap carbon, but they also trap rubbish.

"The mangroves slow (down) water currents and rubbish becomes trapped in the intricate mesh of roots and stems as the tide goes out, just like a filter."

Dr Jackson said the rubbish collected included 176 plastic bottles, 86 plastic bags, 53 drink cans, three ping pong balls, a car tyre including rim, and 21 cigarette butts.

A crab that was hiding in one bottle was safely returned to his cleaner mangrove home.

"The staff and students did a great job and the mangroves are looking a lot cleaner ...," Dr Jackson said.

"Prevention is always better than a cure though and it is great that people are becoming more conscious of ... their rubbish."