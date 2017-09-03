27°
News

UPDATE: Matthew Flinders Bridge not stuck anymore

Matthew Flinders Bridge stuck again.
Matthew Flinders Bridge stuck again. Michael Richards
Sarah Steger
by

UPDATE | 12.35pm: THE Matthew Flinders Bridge is back down and open to all vehicles and pedestrians.

12.20pm: IT'S NOT the first time and it probably won't be the last time the Matthew Flinders Bridge gets stuck midway through the journey it must take to return to its horizontal resting place.

On a day where people are depending on the bridge in order to gain access to the CQUniversity Open Day and the Multicultural Week Festival, the most recent 'sticking' of the bridge is far from ideal.

The bascule'-type drawbridge, often referred to as the marina bridge, connects the Gladstone marina and CQUniversity campus with the Gladstone CBD.

Matthew Flinders Bridge is stuck again.
Matthew Flinders Bridge is stuck again. Michael Richards

A Gladstone Regional Council representative said a technician was on their way to the scene but wouldn't know what the issue was or how long it would take to repair until having a closer look.

The representative said fixing the latest mishap could be a simple task.

"With any luck it'll take two minutes ... but we just don't know yet because he's not on the ground," he said.

Police are reportedly conducting traffic control in the area.

Updates on the bridge's current status to follow.

Topics:  gladstone regional council marina brige matthew flinders bridge

Gladstone Observer
PARTY POOPERS: Trashed grounds, burnt plants, faeces, bongs and a rave

PARTY POOPERS: Trashed grounds, burnt plants, faeces, bongs and...

An illegal overnight camping trip resulted in some very angry Agnes Water locals.

Woman allegedly jumps from window to escape assault

FILE PHOTO*** Domestic Violence

Neighbours could hear screams coming from inside, the court was told

Young man says women aren't the only victims

Now studies show that men in the central Queensland region make up one-quarter of the population taking out domestic violence orders.

Men too, are the victims of this insidious, silent crime.

CONTROLLED BURN: Main roads covered in blanket of grey smoke

Wurdong Heights controlled burn

Firies warn drivers and residents of a lot of thick smoke from burn.

Local Partners