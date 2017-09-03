UPDATE: Matthew Flinders Bridge not stuck anymore

UPDATE | 12.35pm: THE Matthew Flinders Bridge is back down and open to all vehicles and pedestrians.

12.20pm: IT'S NOT the first time and it probably won't be the last time the Matthew Flinders Bridge gets stuck midway through the journey it must take to return to its horizontal resting place.

On a day where people are depending on the bridge in order to gain access to the CQUniversity Open Day and the Multicultural Week Festival, the most recent 'sticking' of the bridge is far from ideal.

The bascule'-type drawbridge, often referred to as the marina bridge, connects the Gladstone marina and CQUniversity campus with the Gladstone CBD.

Matthew Flinders Bridge is stuck again. Michael Richards

A Gladstone Regional Council representative said a technician was on their way to the scene but wouldn't know what the issue was or how long it would take to repair until having a closer look.

The representative said fixing the latest mishap could be a simple task.

"With any luck it'll take two minutes ... but we just don't know yet because he's not on the ground," he said.

Police are reportedly conducting traffic control in the area.

Updates on the bridge's current status to follow.