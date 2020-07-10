Menu
A Gladstone man has been told smoking marijuana isn’t going to help his mood problems in court. Picture: iStock
Crime

Marijuana won’t solve mood problems, says judge

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
“IF YOU think you’re going to solve everything by using marijuana, you’re not.”

That was Deputy Chief Magistrate Leanne O’Shea’s warning to 30-year-old Rhys Miles Craney when he fronted court with drug possession and utensil possession charges.

Craney entered guilty pleas to both charges in Gladstone Magistrates court on Tuesday.

The court was told that during a search warrant at a Glen Eden address, Craney declared 1.6g of cannabis, a bulb, a glass pipe and a water pipe.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said her client did not have issues with the drug and only used it to help with his depression.

Ms O’Shea told Craney he was better off getting a medical doctor to prescribe him something to help with his mood.

He was fined $400 and no conviction was recorded.

Gladstone Observer

