News

Marijuana smell gave man away to police

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
14th Apr 2021 5:00 PM
A man’s drug smoking habit was uncovered by police who could smell his cannabis from the unit next door, a court has heard.

Brandon-Lee Jackson, 26, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils or pipes for use and possessing property suspected of being used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of the case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On March 28, around 10.30pm, police attended a unit on Off Lane for an unrelated enquiry.

Upon leaving, police smelt cannabis coming from the unit next door, which belonged to Jackson.

Police knocked on the door and he opened it, with officers reporting the smell got stronger.

Police asked if Jackson had been smoking cannabis and subsequently executed a search of his unit.

During the search police located a bong and approximately one gram of cannabis in the bathroom and a grinder on the kitchen bench.

Police seized the items.

Jackson made full admissions to owning them.

Mr Manthey fined Jackson $900, the drug property was forfeited to the Crown and convictions were recorded.

