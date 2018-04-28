Marie Green's got the most 'popular' painting

WITH Agnes Water as her main source of inspiration, artist Marie Green has managed to create one of the most popular paintings in the world.

Mrs Green's painting, Smile of the Sunrise, has been adored by 42,181 people all over the world after it featured on Fine Art America - making it the most clicked on painting in the sunrise category.

The 72-year-old said she created the popular painting in 2010 and sold it shortly after, but it has recently made a return to the limelight online - racking up big numbers.

Agnes Water's Marie Gree at work. Marie Green

With more than 300 paintings under her belt and a number of exhibitions in Alaska and Gladstone, Mrs Green said she has only ever hung one of her paintings in her Agnes Water home.

"Agnes Water is the most amazing place in the world and I know it sounds wacky but it inspires me everyday,” she said.

"My husband Tom and I moved here in 2005 and found a block to build our home on, but it wasn't until a few years later when I was standing on our new balcony thinking, what should I do now?

"I decided to take up painting by buying the biggest canvas I could find and I made a total mess of it. I should have taken art lessons but I didn't, luckily I've got tonnes of patience.”

Mrs Green said she has sold all of her artworks and has had her work displayed in museums and across the world.

"It amazes me how well my paintings do,” she said.

"My friends fortunately are straightforward - they'll tell me if they love it or hate it.

"I think the secret recipe to a good painting is in the tones, the darks and lights. That's what grabs people.”