Pop singer Mariah Carey has sensationally said her romance with James Packer "didn't matter" to her, as she revealed a personal detail about their sex life.

The 50-year-old released her tell-all memoir The Meaning Of Mariah Carey last week, and the Australian billionaire, who she was briefly engaged to in 2016, doesn't warrant a mention.

Speaking to The Guardian, the iconic songstress explained why.

"If it was a relationship that mattered, it's in the book. If not, it didn't occur," she said.

"We didn't have a physical relationship, to be honest with you."

The pair embarked on a whirlwind romance in 2015, before becoming engaged in January 2016.

Packer, 53, popped the question in New York with a $10 million 35 carat Wilfredo Rosado-designed ring.

Mariah Carey and James Packer became engaged in January 2016. Picture: Instagram

But the pair were plagued by reports their union was an unhappy one, and by September headlines circulated they had a massive fight during a holiday in Mykonos, Greece, with Carey's representative telling People at the time, "Mariah and James had a fight in Greece, and have not seen each other since. The fight was not because of any cheating allegations or excessive spending by Mariah."

By October they had called off the engagement, and Carey immediately moved on with US choreographer Bryan Tanaka.

Mariah and James called off their engagement in October 2016. Picture: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

At the time it was alleged that the break-up was a result of Carey's extravagant spending and disagreements over her reality show Mariah's World, but Packer later said that the relationship had simply been a "mistake" on both sides.

The pair reached a bitter multimillion-dollar settlement in November 2017, in response to a lawsuit pursued by Carey citing an "inconvenience fee".

When asked last week about his ex-fiancee's upcoming memoir, Packer said, "I wish her well."

Originally published as Mariah drops James Packer sex secret