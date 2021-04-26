Margot’s film claims early Oscar
A movie produced by Margot Robbie has claimed its first Oscar, with writer/director Emerald Fennell has winning Best Original Screenplay.
The film, which was produced by Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment, could also win Fennell Best Director.
Fennell said she didn't prepare a speech "because I didn't expect this to happen". "He's very heavy and very cold," Fennell said of her Oscar. .
"I'm trying very hard not to cry which is difficult as an English person because we don't cry ever."
She also thanked "LuckyChap Entertainment" but didn't mention Robbie specifically.
The film, Promising Young Woman, stars Carey Mulligan as a grieving university dropout who gets her revenge by exposing a litany of sexual predators she meets at bars.
The film is up for five Oscars: Best Picture (producer Robbie could score an Oscar here), Best Director (for Emerald Fennell), Best Actress (for Mulligan), Best Original Screenplay (won by for Fennell) and Best Fim Editing.
Mulligan is tipped to go close in the Best Actress category but it's a tight race. Perennial awards favourite Frances McDormand, who has won every other major award this season, could take home her third Best Actress Oscar, for the quiet strength of her heartbreaking performance as an itinerant worker in Nomadland.
Regina King has used the opening monologue of the 93rd Oscars to talk about Black Lives Matter.
King opened the show by striding down the blue carpet of Los Angeles' art deco Union Station, Oscar in hand.
More closely resembling a cocktail party vibe of the Oscars of the 1920s to more recent stuffy affairs, the 93rd Oscars are fun again.
"Jesus, I made it. It's been a year," she laughed.
"If things had gone differently last week in Minneapolis I'd have swapped my heels for marching boots," King said alluding to the Derek Chauvin trial
But King said the Oscars were a "time to celebrate", saying the past year, cinema made us feel "less isolated, connected us when we were apart".
In the Best Actor group, all eyes are on the late Chadwick Boseman, who is tipped to take home a posthumous Oscar for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom as Heath Ledger did for his legendary performance as the Joker in The Dark Knight in 2009.
But Anthony Hopkins' titanic performance as an elderly man grappling with dementia in The Father remains a sneaky chance.
In the Supporting Actress category the eight-time nominated Glenn Close looks like she'll miss out again to Minari's Yuh-Jung Youn. Still, it would feel something of a travesty if Close won for the truly awful Hillbilly Elegy which had about as much depth as a Lifetime Movie of the Week.
Olivia Colman (who beat Close to Best Actress in 2019) has scored a nod for the quiet desperation of a daughter dealing with a parent with dementia in The Father. Amanda Seyfried (Mank) and Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm are also nominated in the category.
The Best Supporting Actor race is not so tight. Daniel Kaluuya who has already taken home a Golden Globe, a SAG and a BAFTA will win the Oscar for his fiery, charismatic performance as the Black Panther activist Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah.
Nomadland has won every major award this season so it's a hot favourite for Best Picture. Still, the WWI epic 1917 was expected to win last year but the South Korean bolter Parasite took all before it. So Promising Young Woman, which is dark, contemporary and tackles an important subject, could come from the clouds.
Nomadland's Chloe Zhaou is also favourite to take out Best Director and she would become only the second woman to win the best-director Oscar, after Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker), and the first woman of colour to ever take out the little gold man. On another historic note, the category this year features two women (long overdue!) with Emerald Fennell nominated (the first British woman ever) for Promising Young Woman.
Elsewhere the truly lovely Soul is a shoe-in to take out Best Animated Feature, My Octopus Teacher should take out Best Documentary and original Hamilton star Leslie Odom's "Speak Now" from One Night in Miami will take out this year's Best Song.
It's perhaps the most wide open race in recent years so get the popcorn ready!
OSCAR NOMINATIONS
BEST PICTURE
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
BEST DIRECTOR
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja & Dan Swimer
The Father Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller
Nomadland Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami Kemp Powers
The White Tiger Ramin Bahrani
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Judas and the Black Messiah Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas & Kenny Lucas
Minari Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman Emerald Fennell
Sound of Metal Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder & Darius Marder
The Trial of the Chicago 7 Aaron Sorkin
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Emma
Mank
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mulan
Pinocchio
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
"Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
"Fight For You" from Judas and the Black Messiah
"lo Sì (Seen)" from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami
"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Originally published as Margot's film claims early Oscar