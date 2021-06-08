Menu
Margot Robbie is selling her swanky house in Los Angeles — which she first bought back in 2017 — after making a purchase in different trendy area.
Property

Margot Robbie puts $4.5m home up for sale

by Brendan Casey
8th Jun 2021 12:57 PM

Margot Robbie is selling her swanky house in Los Angeles - which she first purchased back in 2017 - for $4.5 million (US$3.47m).

Newly built in 2016, the property is made up of four bedrooms and six bathrooms and spans 315 sq m.

The exterior of the home. Picture: Realtor
The exterior of the home. Picture: Realtor

The move comes after Robbie, 30, and husband, Tom Ackerley, upgraded to a gated multi-structure compound in the trendy Venice Beach area, The Post reports.

The two-time Oscar-nominated actress and the English filmmaker, 31, first met in 2013 on the set of "Suite Française."

They then moved from London to Los Angeles - where they bought the home for $3.5 million (US$2.73m) - shortly after their under-the-radar marriage in 2016.

 

The ideal backyard to entertain. Picture: Realtor
The ideal backyard to entertain. Picture: Realtor

Soho-inspired, the traditionally designed gated home provides optimal privacy, with security devices with access-entry control, and a two-car garage.

Detailed touches include accented panelled walls, high ceilings, hand-fabricated metal doors, Carrera marble, imported European oak hardwood floors and accented Ann Sacks tile.

The house features a living room with a marble-surround fireplace and glitzy chandelier.

A family room opens out to a large patio for classic California living, and currently features a curved sofa as well as a swing hanging from the ceiling.

One of the home's four bedrooms. Picture: Realtor
One of the home’s four bedrooms. Picture: Realtor

Amenities include a boutique-like wine cellar, private dog/cat room built in with a separate entry door, and CCTV controlled by iDevices with access entry control.

The bright master bedroom opens to an outdoor balcony that overlooks the pool.

Outside, the space is ideal for entertaining, boasting a pool, cabana, and bar.

The Golden Globe - winning Aussie actress is known for roles in "The Wolf of Wall Street," "Suicide Squad," "Bombshell," and "I, Tonya," for which she was nominated for an Academy Award.

Picture: Realtor
Picture: Realtor

Parts of this article first appeared in The Post and were republished with permission.

 

Originally published as Margot Robbie puts $4.5m home up for sale

The living area. Picture: Realtor
The living area. Picture: Realtor
The stunning master bedroom with its own balcony. Picture: Realtor
The stunning master bedroom with its own balcony. Picture: Realtor
The living area. Picture: Realtor
The living area. Picture: Realtor
Plenty of room to entertain in the kitchen. Picture: Realtor
Plenty of room to entertain in the kitchen. Picture: Realtor
The luxe bathroom. Picture: Realtor
The luxe bathroom. Picture: Realtor
