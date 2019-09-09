Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tribute to cook Margaret Fulton.
Tribute to cook Margaret Fulton.
Celebrity

Margaret Fulton to be farewelled in Sydney

9th Sep 2019 11:56 AM

Hundreds of people are expected to farewell Australia's original celebrity chef Margaret Fulton at a state memorial service in Sydney.

Fulton, remembered as the woman who taught Australia how to cook, died on July 24. She was 94.

Bagpipes will be played during the special service at the Art Gallery of NSW on Monday afternoon in honour of her Scottish heritage.

The famed food writer moved to Australia from Scotland with her family when she was three years old in 1927.

Her first foray into publishing was as a cookery writer for Woman magazine before she became food editor of Woman's Day.

She penned more than 20 books including the seminal Margaret Fulton Cookbook in 1968.

Ms Fulton introduced the nation to a world of cooking beyond the traditional meat and three veg to exotic cuisines including Italian, Mexican and Asian.

She was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in 1983 and was also named a Living National Treasure for her work.

More Stories

art gallery of nsw funeral margaret fulton memorial

Top Stories

    CQ coal miner sues for $800k after hazard report was ignored

    premium_icon CQ coal miner sues for $800k after hazard report was ignored

    News He has not been able to return to work still, three years after the accident

    ITF hopeful $64k alleged wage theft will be resolved

    premium_icon ITF hopeful $64k alleged wage theft will be resolved

    News A Chinese-owned vessel is still detained off Gladstone.

    CQ town revealed as most expensive place to fuel up in QLD

    premium_icon CQ town revealed as most expensive place to fuel up in QLD

    News 'Retailers are taking drivers for a ride with margins this high.'

    Keep a look out for bird eggs in the sand

    premium_icon Keep a look out for bird eggs in the sand

    News It's bird nesting season and this is a reminder for all beach-goers