'March madness': Recruiter needs 700 tradies for immediate work

JOBS LIST: Finding it tough going in the jobs market? Here are a few jobs you can apply for today.

EXPERIENCED tradies in Gladstone may want to get in quick because job agency Programmed Industrial Maintenance has over 700 jobs available right now.

In what Programmed called "March madness", the recruiter was advertising that it had jobs for fly-in-fly-out workers all over the country.

Most of the jobs were located in Western Australia and involved shutdown work but jobs were also available at Emerald.

"We are currently looking for experienced shutdown workers for March - FIFO and DIDO available," the job ad reads.

"We are currently sourcing for over 700 positions in March...(including) experienced fitters, boilermakers, welders and scaffolders "with current CSE and WAH tickets".

Some of the jobs available through Programmed include,

But if you didn't want to travel away from Gladstone, here are a few jobs closer to home.

