Marc Marquez won the French Motorcycle Grand Prix.
Sport

Marquez wins French MotoGP for rare double

19th May 2019 11:44 PM

Spain's defending world champion Marc Marquez won the French MotoGP as Australian star Jack Miller faded from first to finish fourth at Le Mans.

Miller, who started third, spent much of the first half of the race challenging for first place with Marquez and became the first rider to overtake him since Qatar at the start of the year.

However, as Miller's tyres started to fail him, Marquez quickly stole a march to storm home at Le Mans on Sunday ahead of Italian pair Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci of Ducati.

It was Marquez's 47th top level GP win and his third of the season, but for Honda this was a 300th top level MotoGP victory.

Jim Redman won their first one back in 1966, and no other manufacturer has achieved top step of the podium on so many occasions.

Starting from pole Marquez won by almost two seconds from Dovizioso and the victory set up a double celebration for the family as his younger brother Alex Marquez won the Moto2GP earlier in the day.

Marquez now leads the championship with 95 points, eight more than Dovizioso in second and 20 ahead Alex Rins of Suzuki, who could only manage 10th Sunday, while Italian veteran Valentino Rossi of Yamaha is fourth on 72 points.

"It's always difficult at Le Mans," Marquez said of the winding Bugatti circuit.

One rider who might agree with him is Spain's Maverick Vinales, who ended up sliding out after a tangle with Francesco Bagnaia.

french motogp marc marquez motorsport
News Corp Australia

